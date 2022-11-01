Samithi highlights ‘injustice’ meted out to Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh through campaign

Rayalaseema Sanuneeti Sadhana Samithi leaders campaigning in Nandyal on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rayalaseema Praja Sanghala Samanvaya Vedika has begun a campaign to highlight the injustice meted out to the region by the successive governments.

Members of the Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi (RSSS), led by its founder Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy, on Monday went round Kowluru village in Panyam mandal explaining to people about how the region has remained under-developed and how it was not given its due share of water.

‘Deeksha’ planned on Nov. 16 in Vijayawada

“While the State government announced Kurnool as judicial capital, it has not taken any administrative/legislative measure to make it a reality, nor did it establish the Krishna River Management Board in Kurnool,” said Mr. Dasaratharami Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the samithi would take out a “deeksha” at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on November 16.

Speaking at Kowluru on Monday, he took serious objection to the project okayed to convert the River Kundu, which originates from Orvakal, into an Irrigation canal to take water to Kadapa.

The river bed is being dug 3 meters deep without any environmental permissions and affecting the 1.20 lakh acres of stabilised ayacut. “While the current flow is 30,000 cusecs, they want to increase it to 1.2 lakh cusecs so that water could reach Kadapa district,” he pointed out.

Even before completing all the pending irrigation projects on Krishna as provided in the A.P. Reorganization Act, the State government was focusing only on Polavaram project, with no concern for water needs of the region. Decentralised development promised by the YSRCP government was nowhere to be seen, he pointed out.