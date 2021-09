Sameer Sharma calls on Jagan

Sameer Sharma, the next Chief Secretary, meeting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli on Monday.

GUNTUR

13 September 2021 23:52 IST

Sameer Sharma, Chief Secretary-in-waiting, on Monday paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office here on Monday.

Mr. Sameer Sharma will replace Adityanath Das, who will retire as Chief Secretary on September 30. Mr. Sharma is currently serving as Special Chief Secretary, State Planning and Resource Mobilisation Department.

