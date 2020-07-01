Sambasiva Rao takes over as V-C of SRM University in A.P.

Vajja Sambasiva Rao took over as the Vice-Chancellor of SRM University - Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.
An eminent academician in higher technical education in the country, Prof. Rao is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the University of Bielefeld, Germany. Prof. Rao previously served as the president of NIIT University and was also the acting Vice-Chancellor and Director at BITS Pilani.
President of SRM University-AP P. Satyanarayanan, in a statement, welcomed the new Vice-Chancellor and said that he was optimistic that Prof. Rao's strategic and operational skills combined with his deep knowledge in academic research would will help SRM-AP scale greater heights in its pursuit to be a truly global research-intensive educational institution.
Registrar D. Gunasekaran said Prof. Rao’s values and collaborative leadership approach would help the university make a visible difference to the world.
University Pro Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao said with his rich and vast experience at BITS Pilani and also as the Director, BITS Hyderabad, Prof. Rao would take SRM University - AP to greater heights.
“I am looking forward to contributing to the internationally acclaimed SRM Group through my best efforts. We at SRM-AP would like to see that every student graduating from here would be industry-ready and get numerous opportunities during their career,” said Prof. Rao.
