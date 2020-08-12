Sambasiva Raju’s son Suresh chosen for MLC seat

P. Suresh, son of former Minister Penumatsa Sambasiva Raju, has been chosen for the MLC seat which was vacated by Mopidevi Venkataramna after he was recently elected to Rajya Sabha.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy chose Mr. Suresh in the backdrop of death of Sambasiva Raju on Tuesday. Sambasiva Raju had been loyal to the YSRCP since its inception and he had actively coordinated Mr. Jagan’s ‘Odarpu Yatra’ in Vizianagaram district in 2010-11.

Mr. Suresh, a doctor by profession, was earlier offered to contest for Vizianagaram MP seat and Nellimarla MLA seat in 2009 when Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was Chief Minister. However, it did not happen due to various reasons.