Sambara Polamamba Yatra passes off peacefully

Over 2.6 lakh devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chattisgarh and other places had darshan of local goddess Polamamba and participated in the auspicious “Sirimantosavam” in Sambara yatra in Makkuva of Vizianagaram district.

The temple located along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, wore festive look with the annual celestial event. Chief priest of the temple Jagadiswara Rao, who was tied up to a long Sirimanu stem blessed devotees on behalf of the presiding deity.

As part of local tradition, Sirimanu followed by ghatams covered houses of village elders and moved around the village three times. The devotees strongly feel that participation in Sirimanotsavam and darshan of goddess Polamamba will ensure happiness for the whole family.

ITDA-Parvatipuram Project Officer B.R. Ambedkar, Sub-Collector T.S.Chetan and Additional Superintendent of Police Gowthami Sali and other senior officials monitored the arrangements. They said the festival went off without any untoward incident.

Security

As many as 800 police personnel were involved in security arrangements. For the first time, drone cameras were used to observe the movement of pilgrims in all routes where traffic congestion was cleared, the officials said. APSRTC operated around 155 buses to various towns of Odisha and Chattisgarh and north Andhra region.