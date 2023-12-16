Samajika Sadhikara Yatra a big hit in Andhra Pradesh, says Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha

December 16, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - PALAMANER (CHITTOOR DISTRICT)

Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzad Basha said that the Samajika Sadhikara Yatra was a big hit in the State, “which is proof that the people of all sections are happy with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration.”

Mr. Amzad Basha was addressing a public meeting at the launch of the event at Palamaner town on Saturday. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to the welfare of the weaker sections and protecting their self-respect. “The Chief Minister is also committed to giving the SC, ST, BC, and minorities their due share in administration with various positions,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy said that the welfare schemes through the ‘Navaratnalu’ effectively contributed to the economic uplift of the poor and downtrodden sections in the State. Criticising the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Mr. Naidu had only undermined the self-respect of the weaker sections, and had betrayed those who had voted him to power earlier.

Minister Gummanur Jayaram said that Mr. Jagan brought revolutionary change in the lives of the backward classes. “He has changed the mindset of the BCs and the future of their children will be great,” the Minister added.

Former Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said that the YSRCP’s yatra was receiving thumping responses from all sections of people in the State. He said that the Chief Minister had fulfilled all the poll promises in the last four-and-a-half years.

Chittoor MP N. Reddappa, Palamaner MLA N. Venkata Gowda, and local YSRCP leaders took part in the programme. The party cadres took out an impressive rally through the arterial junctions of Palamaner.