Samagra Shiksha releases funds for children with special needs

February 25, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Samagra Shiksha wing of the School Education Department has released funds under its initiative — Inclusive Education for Children with Special Needs (CWSN).

Samgra Shiksha State Project Director S. Suresh Kumar said funds to the tune of ₹1,66,77,000 had been released for home-based education of the Children with Special Needs from Classes 1 to 8 in the government sector. He said funds would be deposited directly in the accounts of either the children or their parents in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. A sum of ₹3,000 would be deposited in each of the 5,559 beneficiaries in the State, he added.

Similarly, a sum of ₹3,63,18,000 had been released towards transport allowance for special children studying in Classes 1 to 10 in government schools, he said.

Besides, an additional ₹3,73,86,000 was released on February 23 for payment of scholarships, ₹2,000 to each of them, to girl students with special needs in government schools, he said.