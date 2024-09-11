ADVERTISEMENT

Samagra Shiksha PD cautions against fake job offers

Published - September 11, 2024 05:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA      

The Hindu Bureau

 

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said there were no recruitment opportunities for positions under the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) through DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) and UNICEF Counselling and Career Development posts in the School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha.

In a statement, he cautioned unemployed persons against believing in fraudulent news circulating in the social media platforms about job opportunities in Central Schools, Tribal Welfare, Social Welfare, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, municipal high schools and the Intermediate Board. He advised them not to fall prey to scammers by paying money for fake job offers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US