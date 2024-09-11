GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Samagra Shiksha PD cautions against fake job offers

Published - September 11, 2024 05:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA      

The Hindu Bureau

 

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said there were no recruitment opportunities for positions under the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) through DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) and UNICEF Counselling and Career Development posts in the School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha.

In a statement, he cautioned unemployed persons against believing in fraudulent news circulating in the social media platforms about job opportunities in Central Schools, Tribal Welfare, Social Welfare, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, municipal high schools and the Intermediate Board. He advised them not to fall prey to scammers by paying money for fake job offers.

Published - September 11, 2024 05:04 am IST

