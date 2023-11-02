HamberMenu
Samagra Shiksha official urges teachers to help KGBV students achieve their goals

November 02, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao addressing a Training of Trainers (ToT) programme in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao addressing a Training of Trainers (ToT) programme in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samagra Shiksha wing State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao on November 1 (Wednesday) said that it was the duty of the officials to help the girls studying in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) achieve their goals.

Addressing a Training of Trainers (ToT) programme for the newly appointed Cluster Resource Teachers (CRTs), Postgraduate Teachers (PGTs) and Physical Education Teachers (PETs) at Andhra Loyola College, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the KGBVs were established to provide education to girls belonging to the marginalised sections.

He said that the resource persons should share knowledge gained in this training programme with the newly recruited teachers of the KGBVs.

Samagra Shiksha Assistant State Project Director K.V. Srinivasulu Reddy, KGBV secretary D. Madhusudhana Rao, joint secretary N. Geetha, founder of Ignus Pehl educational organisation Subir Shukla and staff of Samagra Shiksha and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Educational Research and Training (APSCERT) were present.

