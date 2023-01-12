ADVERTISEMENT

Samagra Shiksha invites applications for vacant posts on outsourcing basis

January 12, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
The Samagra Shiksha wing of the School Education Department has invited applications for vacant posts of Junior Assistants, Data Entry Operators and Office Subordinates in its State office on out-sourcing basis. Interested candidates can submit their applications in online mode on the web portal https://cse.ap.gov.in/DSE/ and https://apssa.aptonline.in/. Complete details will be available on the websites from January 17. The last date for submitting the applications is January 31 till 5 p.m.

