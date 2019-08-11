Salvage begins after tug with barge drifts ashore at Chilika

An expert team from a Singaporean firm arrived in Odisha on Sunday to make Malaysian tug Jin Hwa 32 fit to sail to Visakhapatnam after it got stuck in rough weather near INS Chilka on August 8.

The tug was caught in the stormy waters and subsequently developed a snag after which it drifted ashore in Chilika, the largest coastal lagoon in the country with a length of 1,100 km.

The incident occurred at Khirsahi Chari Choko under Krishna Prasad Police Station limits when the empty 27 tonne bollard pull tug was towing Hwa 42, a dump barge on its way to Visakhapatnam from Mongla Port to transport stone aggregates (chips) to Bangladesh. No casualties were reported.

The vessel had on board 10 crew members, including seven Myanmar, two Malaysian and one Indian national.

The Navy and the Coast Guard authorities were informed about the incident immediately and the villagers came to the rescue of the crew of the ill-gated tug.

The salvage team from Smits Salvage Pte Ltd comprising salvage officer Amit Vilas Durve from Mumbai reached the spot on Sunday evening. The vessel is owned by Gimhwak Enterprises SDN BHD, Malaysia. The barge has a deadweight tonnage of 7500.

The tug sailed from Mongla port on August 2 and was heading towards Visakhapatnam Port, CMD of Navship Marine Services Pvt. Ltd Bhupesh Malaratua told The Hindu. Navship Marine Services is the agent for the vessel and supplier of the stone chips.