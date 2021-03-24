Andhra Pradesh

Sales tax website launched

Chief Commissioner (Sales Tax) of A.P., Peeyush Kumar, has launched a website www.vsp.apgst.org which was created by the Visakhapatnam Division of the department.

Joint Commissioner N. Srinivas Rao explained about the functions of the website and appealed to chartered accountants, sales tax practitioners and consumers to utilise the website for all GST-related issues in the form of queries/suggestions/complaints by using apps like Facebook, Instagram, Livechat and mails.

One can book an appointment online for different services through the ‘fix appointment’ option and documents can be uploaded by using the option ‘submit information’. There is a facility for video chat through Facebook Messenger.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2021 12:56:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sales-tax-website-launched/article34145067.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY