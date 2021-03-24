Sales tax website launched

Chief Commissioner (Sales Tax) of A.P., Peeyush Kumar, has launched a website www.vsp.apgst.org which was created by the Visakhapatnam Division of the department.

Joint Commissioner N. Srinivas Rao explained about the functions of the website and appealed to chartered accountants, sales tax practitioners and consumers to utilise the website for all GST-related issues in the form of queries/suggestions/complaints by using apps like Facebook, Instagram, Livechat and mails.

One can book an appointment online for different services through the ‘fix appointment’ option and documents can be uploaded by using the option ‘submit information’. There is a facility for video chat through Facebook Messenger.