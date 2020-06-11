Sale of prasadams at Simhachalam temple from today

VISAKHAPATNAM

A total of 1,110 devotees, including 401 who had special darshan by buying a ticket for ₹100 ticket, prayed at the temple of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam on Thursday.

Executive Officer D. Bhramaramba said that prasadams began to be sold at the temple from Friday. She held discussions with temple authorities and Vedic scholars in this regard and inspected the temple kitchen. She directed officials to get the boilers inspected.

The EO announced that special pujas will be performed on June 16. Dwadasa Mantra Japam, Sudarshana Narasimha yagnam and Maha Mruthyunjaya Homam would be performed, she added.