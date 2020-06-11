Andhra Pradesh

Sale of prasadams at Simhachalam temple from today

A total of 1,110 devotees, including 401 who had special darshan by buying a ticket for ₹100 ticket, prayed at the temple of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam on Thursday.

Executive Officer D. Bhramaramba said that prasadams began to be sold at the temple from Friday. She held discussions with temple authorities and Vedic scholars in this regard and inspected the temple kitchen. She directed officials to get the boilers inspected.

The EO announced that special pujas will be performed on June 16. Dwadasa Mantra Japam, Sudarshana Narasimha yagnam and Maha Mruthyunjaya Homam would be performed, she added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 11:57:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sale-of-prasadams-at-simhachalam-temple-from-today/article31808237.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY