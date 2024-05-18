ADVERTISEMENT

Sale of petrol, diesel in bottles and cans banned in Palnadu district

Published - May 18, 2024 09:41 pm IST - GUNTUR 

Orders to remain in force till the Model Code of Conduct ends on June 6

The Hindu Bureau

The Palnadu district administration banned loose sale of petrol and diesel, in plastic or other types of bottles or cans of any size in the district.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Palnadu district Joint Collector A. Shyam Prasad issued the orders in view of the violence witnessed on the polling day and the immediately following days in Macherla, Gurazala, Narasaraopet and other Assembly constituencies. 

Violation of the orders would lead to cancellation of the licences of fuel outlets and further serious action against the owners of the outlets, Mr. Shyam Prasad said in a statement on Saturday (May 18).

ADVERTISEMENT

The ban will continue till the day the Model Code of Conduct remains in force, which is June 6.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, official sources say the ban is likely to extend further, until complete normalcy is restored in the district to the satisfaction of the district administration. 

In fact, intelligence reports warned of possible further violence in the district after the declaration of election results on June 4.  

Petrol-filled glass bottles were used for attacks during the poll-related violence by rival YSRCP and TDP groups in the district. Petrol and diesel were also used to burn vehicles and private properties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US