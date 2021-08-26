Sale of Gangavaram port detrimental to State: CPI(M)

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 August 2021 19:33 IST

It will have economic, social and security consequences, says Narasinga Rao

The CPI(M) has strongly condemned the sale of Gangavaram Port Limited to the Adani group for ₹644 crore.

This will affect the interests of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and Andhra Pradesh adversely, said CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao. The BJP-led Union government had forced the State government to sell off its shares to the Adani group, he alleged.

Earlier, the Krishnapatnam port also was forcibly acquired from Navayuga Company, he alleged.

“The export and import duties and water transport duties at all important ports will be increased steeply. The Adani management has already raised the prices of limestone movement in the Gangavaram port. The share of income to the State will be lost,” he said.

“The ports are playing an important role in the security of the country. The Eastern Naval Command is situated just beside the Gangavaram port. Therefore, handing over the port to private players will hamper the security of the nation,” said Mr. Narasinga Rao. The attack by the Pakistani terrorists on Hotel Taj in Mumbai must not be forgotten. The sale would also have an impact on the lives of the fishermen, he said.

According to him, the Central government had amended the major and minor ports laws to facilitate privatisation of these ports. “All the major ports in the country are being handed over to the Adani group. The CPI(M) demands that the State government must immediately withdraw its decision to sell away its shares in the Gangavaram port, he said.