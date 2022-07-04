Sale of fertilizers, seeds at Vizianagaram DCMS from July 6

Textbooks, notebooks also to be sold soon

District Cooperative Marketing Society chairperson Avanapu Bhavana on Monday said that fertilizers and seeds at subsidised rates would be distributed to farmers from July 6 at the DCMS office located near Balaji junction here.

In a press release, she urged farmers to utilise the opportunity instead of depending on private dealers for fertilizers and seeds. The initiative would help exorbitant prices in the market. The sale would also begin soon at the DCMS-Bobbili Depot.

“The society is also taking steps for the sale of textbooks and notebooks for students in the current academic year after a two-year gap due to COVID-19,” she said.