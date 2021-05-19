Andhra Pradesh

Salaries of key departments stalled in Chittoor under DM Act

CHITTOOR: Collector M. Hari Narayanan on Tuesday night issued orders, halting the payment of salaries to the employees of the revenue, Panchayat Raj, medical and health, secretariats and municipal administration, involved in the 6th phase fever survey duties in the mandals of Peddamanydam, Tavanampalle, Srikalahasti, Satyavedu and Madanapalle.

The order was issued under the Disaster Management Act. The collector said that the Act would be promulgated against any staff of the government department found to be neglecting the covid duties. The five mandals have been reporting a heavy number of Covid positive cases in the second wave.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2021 11:41:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/salaries-of-key-departments-stalled-in-chittoor-under-dm-act/article34593109.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY