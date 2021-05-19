Salaries of key departments stalled in Chittoor under DM Act

CHITTOOR: Collector M. Hari Narayanan on Tuesday night issued orders, halting the payment of salaries to the employees of the revenue, Panchayat Raj, medical and health, secretariats and municipal administration, involved in the 6th phase fever survey duties in the mandals of Peddamanydam, Tavanampalle, Srikalahasti, Satyavedu and Madanapalle.

The order was issued under the Disaster Management Act. The collector said that the Act would be promulgated against any staff of the government department found to be neglecting the covid duties. The five mandals have been reporting a heavy number of Covid positive cases in the second wave.