Salaries for electricity employees in A.P. delayed once again

December 02, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

We’ve been informed that pay will be credited on Dec. 5, says employees’ leader

V. Raghavendra

The electricity employees in the State are waiting for salaries for the month of November to be paid. The salaries are supposed to be paid on the first day of every month but the government has once again not been able to stick to that date for various reasons.

The AP State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) had, on the last occasion when there was a similar delay, served a notice to the managements of the utilities requesting them to take necessary steps to disburse the salaries to all the employees, and also pensions, on the first working day of every month without any disparity and warned that otherwise they would be forced to resort to non-cooperation.

The salaries were thereafter paid quickly and a situation where the employees would take to the streets was averted. In the latest such instance, salaries for November were not paid on December 1.

JAC secretary general P. Prathapa Reddy told The Hindu that there was an official communication that salaries for November would be credited on December 5, and attributed the delay to financial constraints faced by the utilities. He said the employees might have to go through tougher times in the near future.

