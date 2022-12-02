  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Portugal vs. South Korea: Horta goal keeps Portugal ahead after in-Su Kim goal ruled offside

Salaries for electricity employees in A.P. delayed once again

We’ve been informed that pay will be credited on Dec. 5, says employees’ leader

December 02, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra

The electricity employees in the State are waiting for salaries for the month of November to be paid. The salaries are supposed to be paid on the first day of every month but the government has once again not been able to stick to that date for various reasons.

The AP State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) had, on the last occasion when there was a similar delay, served a notice to the managements of the utilities requesting them to take necessary steps to disburse the salaries to all the employees, and also pensions, on the first working day of every month without any disparity and warned that otherwise they would be forced to resort to non-cooperation.

The salaries were thereafter paid quickly and a situation where the employees would take to the streets was averted. In the latest such instance, salaries for November were not paid on December 1.

JAC secretary general P. Prathapa Reddy told The Hindu that there was an official communication that salaries for November would be credited on December 5, and attributed the delay to financial constraints faced by the utilities. He said the employees might have to go through tougher times in the near future.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / public employees

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.