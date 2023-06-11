ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sakshatkara Vaibhavotsavam’ to begin at Srinivasa Mangapuram temple on June 26

June 11, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

The annual three-day ‘Sakshatkara Vaibhavotsavam’ at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara temple in Srinivasa Mangapuram will be observed from June 24 to 26. ‘Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam’, the cleansing ritual performed ahead of the event, has been scheduled for June 22.

Celestial bath (Snapana Tirumanjanam) will be performed to the processional deities on all the three days at 10 a.m. whereas processions will be taken out around the temple on Pedda Sesha, Hanumantha and Garuda Vahanam on the first, the second and the third day respectively at 7 p.m..

A ‘Paruveta Utsavam’ (mock hunting event) will be taken out to the nearby Srivari Mettu near the Tirumala hills. In view of the rituals, the TTD has cancelled ‘Tiruppavada Seva’ on June 22 and Arjitha Kalyanotsavam from June 24 to 27.

