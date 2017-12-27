Sakhi staff asked to treat victims with empathy

Officials working in Sakhi One-Stop-Centre (OSC) across the State were asked to acquire knowledge on Acts and laws aimed at protecting women and children from abuse and treat the victims with empathy.

The theme of establishing OSCs was to provide integrated support, including free medical and legal aid, police and psychological counselling for women who were subjected to physical and sexual abuse, trafficking, domestic violence and acid attacks, said the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Commissioner H. Arun Kumar after inaugurating the three-day training programme for OSC staff here on Tuesday.

Social activist and Prajwala NGO organiser Sunitha Krishnan, who was the resource person for the coordinators, counsellors and other staff of OSCs, also known as Sakhi Centres, said the centres were providing support for women subjected to violence, under one roof.

Participants would be taught on gender-based violence, Domestic Violence Act, 2005, Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 and the other related laws, she said.

Elucidating the type of violence, Ms. Krishnan said due to increase in access to pornography, fall in values and family relationships and poor implementation of laws, violence against women and children is on the rise and advised proper guidance, counselling and support for the victims.

“Though the crime against children is increasing, no courts were set up to try the cases. In India, the conviction rate was on only 26% in sexual assault (rape) cases,” she said.

WD&CW Joint Director T.V. Srinivas said due to social stigma many women, who were harassed and abused at homes, educational institutions and at the work spots, are not coming forward to report the matter, and asked the staff to support the victims in all aspects.

Krishna district Project Director K. Krishna Kumari said the Sakhi OSC was set up in the district as a pilot project in 2015, and centres were opened in all districts in the State.

“The three-day training programme will help for better functioning of the OSCs,” Ms. Krishna Kumari said. Assistant Project Director Swaroopa Rani, District Child Protection Officer Ch. Vijay Kumar and other officers were present.