Sakhi centre inaugurated at Vizianagaram Collectorate

Published - November 13, 2024 07:11 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar formally inaugurated the Sakhi centre at the Collectorate on Wednesday to enable youngsters to know about their role in the society, importance of morals, life ethics and significance of taking nutritious food.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the officials of the departments concerned, such as Women and Child Welfare, would use the premises to conduct programmes designed by the UNICEF, State and Union governments.

He thanked the Women and Child Welfare Department Secretary A. Suryakumari, who previously initiated the programme in Vizianagaram when she was the Collector of the district. Participating in a video conference, she congratulated the officials for continuing the Sakhi programme in the district, while assuring to implement it across the State.

