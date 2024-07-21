Sakambari festival concludes at Goddess Durga temple in Vijayawada

‘Poornahuti’ marked the conclusion of the three-day Sakambari festival at Indrakeeladri, the abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga, on July 21 (Sunday).

More than two lakh devotees thronged the temple during the festival, which was aimed at propitiating the Goddess for bountiful rains.

Priests performed ‘Sapthasathi havanam’, ‘maha vidya parayana’, ‘santhi poushtika homams’, ‘kushmanda bali’, etc., and ‘Kalasa udvasana’ on the concluding day.

Temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao was among others present.

The presiding deity was decorated with vegetables and fruits during the festival. The sanctum sanctorum and its ‘upa aalayams’ (sub-temples) were also adorned with vegetables.

The temple management provided ‘Kadambam’ prasadam during the festival to the devotees.

The three-day festivities, which started on July 19, attracted huge crowds on the second and third days. Devotees offered special prayers to the presiding deity, who was adorned as Shakambari Devi.

While the number of devotees was estimated to be around 60,000 on the first and the second days, the turnout crossed 1.20 lakh on the concluding day, as it also coincided with a public holiday.

Women devotees offered the traditional ‘Aashada maasam saare’ to the deity on the occasion.

The management also conducted ‘Giri Pradakshina’ (circumambulation of Indrakeeladri) on the concluding day, which was also a full moon day as per Telugu almanac. Priests performed special rituals before dawn near Kamadhenu Ammavari temple, and devotees walked via Kummari Palem Centre, Nalugu Sthambala Centre, Sitara, Kabela, Milk Factory, Chitti Nagar, Kothapeta, Nehru Bomma Centre, Brahmin Street, and reached Kamadhenu Ammavari temple on the ghat road.

