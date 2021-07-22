Sakambari festival begins at Durga temple

Temple precincts, idols tastefully decorated with vegetables

The three-day Sakambari festival began on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri here on Thursday. The temple precincts were decorated with vegetables and fruits. The idol of goddess Durga was tastefully decorated as Sakambari Devi with lots of vegetables to propitiate the goddess.

The priests beautified the presiding deity with vegetables like ridge gourd (beerakaya), coccinia (dondakaya), brinjal, lemon and carrot. A garland of green chillies was also among the many vegetable garlands decorated to the goddess. Bottle gourds were placed on either side of the deity which was also draped in a garland of drumsticks. The processional deities were also beautifully decorated with all kinds of vegetables and fruits.

Vegetable traders and devotees generously donated tons of veggies, including spinach, coriander, and curry leaves, for the event.

Devotees started pouring in in good numbers to have a glimpse of Sakambari, and participate in the festival. A host of activities like Chandi Homam and Veda Pathanam (recitation of Vedas) are being organised as part of the festival.

The festivities began with Vigneswara puja, Punyavachanam, Akhanda Deeparadhana, Ankurarpanam, Vastu Homam and Kalasa Sthapana.

‘Sakambari Utsavam' is being celebrated since 2007 to propitiate the deity for good rains, bountiful harvest and copious yield of vegetables.