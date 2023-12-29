GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sajjan Jindal calls on Jagan Mohan Reddy

December 29, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office here on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Mr. Jindal apprised the CM of the status of Kadapa Steel Plant (KSP) and thanked him for his cooperation in taking it forward.

He asserted that the KSP would play a key role in the industrial progress of the State, and said the Jindal Group was ready to develop an MSME Park at S.Kota in Vizianagaram district. 

Arrangements are being made to lay the foundation for it next month. Besides, the Jindal Group was keen on investing in solar energy, Mr. Jindal told the CM.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy assured full support to industrialists in establishing their units in the State, especially in the backward areas.

