Sajjala welcomes Supreme Court observations on three-capital issue in Andhra Pradesh

November 28, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KURNOOL

The TDP is doing an injustice to Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions by opposing the three-capital proposal, says Advisor to State government (Public Affairs)

Ramesh Susarla

Advisor to State government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy addressing members of the Lawyers and Students JAC, in Kurnool on Monday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Advisor to Andhra Pradesh Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has welcomed the Supreme Court stay on the order issued by the Andhra Pradesh High Court, directing the State government to develop Amaravati as the capital city within six months.

“The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is doing an injustice to Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions by opposing the three-capital proposal,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy during an interaction with the members of the Kurnool Lawyers and Students Joint Action Committee on November 28 (Monday).

He said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government was working for setting up three capitals and developing Rayalaseema. “The government will extend support to the meeting of Rayalaseema JAC proposed to be organised at STBC College on December 5. The stakeholders must let the world know their demands,” he said.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record (AOR) D. Siva Rami Reddy, who hails from Kurnool, said that the observations made by the Supreme Court while hearing the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the State government on the capital issue had revived the hopes of setting up three capitals.

“The proposal of setting up the judicial capital in Kurnool will be realised as the Supreme Court observations have brought some clarity on this issue,” he said.

