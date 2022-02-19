Sajjala slams Naidu over allegations on Vivekananda’s murder

February 19, 2022 00:00 IST

No evidence was tampered with in the case, he says

Adviser ( Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy came down heavily on TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu for making false allegations against the family members of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case for political mileage.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Friday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said Mr. Naidu was out of his mind and making comments without any proof and asserted that no evidence was tampered with in the Vivekananda’s case. He slammed a section of the media for reporting false information with malafide intentions in the murder case.

Advertising

Advertising

“How can ‘stating heart attack is cause of death’ will influence the investigation? Now, who came up with the heart attack theory? TDP agent and current BJP leader Adinarayana Reddy also stated about heart attack. Mr. Avinash Reddy went to Vivekananda’s house after getting a call from Siva Prakash Reddy. The TDP chief and Nara Lokesh have been conspiring against the family members of the Chief Minister in the case, “ said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

He said why would Avinash Reddy inform the circle inspector about the death if he wanted to tamper with the evidence in the first place. The CBI line of investigation was not correct, he said. Why were the letter and phone of Vivekananda Reddy kept hidden till evening, he added.