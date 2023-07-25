Sajjala refutes allegations that he asked Sunitha to address media on Viveka’s murder

July 25, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) State general secretary and Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has refuted reports in a section of media that he suggested that N. Sunitha Reddy, daughter of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, should address a media conference with regard to her father’s murder.

At a press conference at the YSRCP office at Tadepalli near here on Tuesday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s chargesheet is a concocted story by some Telugu dailies. The CBI filed a chargesheet only after the Supreme Court set a deadline. Based on it, a section of the media is resorting to character assassination and spewing venom. Under the pretext of investigation, the CBI, which is considered to be the most reputed investigation agency, is churning out a “third rated script”, he said. The CBI investigation into Vivekananda Reddy’s murder will be a blot in its history, he felt.

He neither suggested that Ms. Sunitha should address a press conference nor visited her residence along with Y.S. Bharati, Mr. Sajjala said, adding he and his wife had visited Ms. Sunitha’s house 10 days after the murder.

‘Concocted story’

The TDP and ‘yellow media’ weaved a story that “Ms. Sunitha gave a statement to the CBI that Ms. Bharati Reddy insisted on Ms. Sunitha keeping in touch with Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who in turn suggested that she talk to the media”, he said, adding there was no truth in it. “The TDP and the ‘yellow media’ will continue the concocted stories till the elections in 2024. They want to demoralise Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

The YSRCP would stand by Ms. Sunitha, a member of the YS family. When the YSRCP was criticising TDP leaders B.Tech Ravi and Adinaranayana Reddy, some Telugu dailies carried reports that Vivekananda Reddy had a second wife. It was the TDP and the ‘yellow media’ that resorted to the character assassination of Vivekananda Reddy. “Now, they have become advisers and close associates for Ms. Sunitha Reddy. Mr. Naidu is godfather for her,” he alleged.