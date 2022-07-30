Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurates library at Reddy Hostel in Guntur

Adviser to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy addressing after inaugurating the Bandla Sahiti Memorial Library at Reddy Hostel at Nagarampalem in Guntur on July 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

July 30, 2022 12:05 IST

The ground-plus-one-floored facility has a reading room and a digital library, which were built at a cost of ₹50 lakh

Adviser to Government (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurated a library built in the memory of Bandi Sahiti Reddy, her grand parents Bandi Narayana Reddy and Rangamma by Bandi Ashok Reddy on the premises of Reddy Hostel in Nagarampalem on Friday. “At a time when values are shrinking and many are turning away from charity, it is heartening to see such things. This act of compassion will inspire many. I hope that this library will enrich students of this hostel,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy. Advertisement Advertisement The ground-plus-one-floored facility has a reading room and a digital library, which were built at a cost of ₹50 lakh. Participating in the programme, Minister for Social Welfare M. Nagarjuna said education and health were the priority areas for the State government. MLC Lella Appireddy, Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Ch. Yesuratnam, Guntur West MLA Maddali Giridhar and Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu were present on the occasion.

