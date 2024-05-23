GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sajjala questions ECI on authenticity of video showing Macherla MLA damaging an EVM

The footage is supposedly an exclusive property of the ECI, and it ought not to be in public domain, says the YSRCP leader

Published - May 23, 2024 06:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) how the video, in which MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was seen breaking an EVM at a polling booth in Macherla on May 13, leaked out, and whether it checked its authenticity.

He stated in a message on ‘X’ that the ECI should address the issue raised by him keeping in view the fact that the footage was supposedly an exclusive property (of the ECI) and it ought not to be in public domain.

Besides, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy sought to know why only the video related to vandalising of the EVM by Ramakrishna Reddy was released when the ECI acknowledged that there were a total seven instances of EVM damages in the constituency, and the reason for not releasing all those videos in full length that would expose all the culprits.

The YSRCP general secretary said there was clear evidence of TDP goons attacking innocent voters in the videos, but no action had been initiated in those cases. In the light of the above, he urged the ECI to take all incidents of poll-related violence into consideration in a nonpartisan manner and initiate appropriate action so that its role as an impartial umpire could be upheld.

