ADVERTISEMENT

Sajjala points finger of blame at Naidu for stampede at Kandukur in Andhra Pradesh

December 29, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - GUNTUR

The TDP supremo has ignored the instructions of the police, but is blaming them now, alleges the YSRCP leader

Sambasiva Rao M.

Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy addressing the media in Guntur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is responsible for the death of eight persons and injuries to others in a stampede at Kandukur in Nellore district on Wednesday, alleges Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the TDP supremo, who was on a “self-promotion mission,” had deliberately conducted the rally in a narrow lane in order to show that there were huge crowds at his meeting.

“Why didn’t Mr. Naidu follow the instructions of the police? Why didn’t he organise the meeting at a location where his party has taken permission? Why is he blaming the police now?” the YSRCP leader questioned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is a shame that Mr. Naidu is trying to take advantage of the tragedy,” he alleged. Mr. Naidu’s “self-promotion” activity had led to the death of several people during the Godavari Pushkaralu, he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US