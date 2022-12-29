HamberMenu
Sajjala points finger of blame at Naidu for stampede at Kandukur in Andhra Pradesh

The TDP supremo has ignored the instructions of the police, but is blaming them now, alleges the YSRCP leader

December 29, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy addressing the media in Guntur on Thursday.

Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy addressing the media in Guntur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is responsible for the death of eight persons and injuries to others in a stampede at Kandukur in Nellore district on Wednesday, alleges Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the TDP supremo, who was on a “self-promotion mission,” had deliberately conducted the rally in a narrow lane in order to show that there were huge crowds at his meeting.

“Why didn’t Mr. Naidu follow the instructions of the police? Why didn’t he organise the meeting at a location where his party has taken permission? Why is he blaming the police now?” the YSRCP leader questioned.

“It is a shame that Mr. Naidu is trying to take advantage of the tragedy,” he alleged. Mr. Naidu’s “self-promotion” activity had led to the death of several people during the Godavari Pushkaralu, he alleged.

