Sajjala makes light of TDP celebrations over bail to Naidu

November 21, 2023 02:29 am | Updated 02:29 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has made light of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) claims that the bail granted to its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was a victory of the truth.

Addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalli on November 20 (Monday), YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the TDP leaders were “trying to give a false impression” to the public that Mr. Naidu came out clean.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court granted bail to Mr. Naidu at its discretion. “How can they the (TDP leaders) say that truth prevails if he was granted regular bail after interim bail was granted on medical grounds?” he asked, adding that truth would come out during the investigation.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that there was no need for analysis of the bail and its implications. “It hardly matters. The YSRCP is certainly not of the view that lodging Mr. Naidu in prison will benefit it politically. In fact, it would be a boon for the YSRCP as he has to give a testament to the public what his government did for them during the TDP’s tenure. The people should know how he had duped them during his tenure,” said the YSRCP leader.

He further said that it would be the TDP leaders’ grave mistake to think that Mr. Naidu was innocent. “The TDP leaders are not uttering a word on the skill development scam. The case is clear, and evidence is there. There are many cases such as fibernet, ORR, assigned lands, liquor, sand, etc. against Mr. Naidu. He cannot escape the law,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

He said that the TDP and the family members of the party president gave umpteen pleas and reasons to ensure that Mr. Naidu came out of prison. “Even as the quash petition is pending in the Supreme Court, Mr. Naidu suddenly suffered ailments, including heart, surgeries and the possibility of cancer. He tried to gain sympathy by citing health conditions and age factor. As per the medical reports, Mr.Naidu should not move out. But, the 73-year-old man is ready to roar for his victory. Was the TDP telling blatant lies about his health all these days?, he asked.

