Sajjala heads panel to pick YSR awardees 

The State government has constituted a high-power committee to identify the eligible persons and organisations for the YSR achievement awards.
Information and Public Relations Commissioner Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy on Friday said that the awards would be presented on November 1, the Andhra Pradesh formation day. The Committee is headed by Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. The applications would be received from the organisations and individuals till September 30. The bio data can be sent to secy-political@ap.gov.in, he said.