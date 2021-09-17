Sajjala hails verdict on pardishad polls

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the opposition parties had conspired to obstruct democracy and go against the people’s mandate.

Adviser (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has welcomed the judgment of the Division Bench of the A.P. High Court, giving its nod for the counting of votes of the ZPTC and MPTC elections and declaration of results.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged that the opposition parties had conspired to obstruct democracy and go against the people’s mandate.

“The ZPTC and MPTC elections should have been conducted by the TDP government headed by N. Chandrababu Naidu during 2018 and 2019. But Mr. Naidu had postponed the elections fearing defeat. However, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated the exercise soon after forming the government. But it was postponed following the issue of reservations and the opposition’s conspiracy,” Mr. Reddy said.

Former SEC N. Ramesh had in March 2020 postponed the elections citing COVID-19 when there were only six days left for completion of polling, he said.

Every time the government was keen on conducting the elections, an attempt had been made by the TDP to obstruct the process, he alleged.

He expressed the confidence that the YSRCP would win any election with 85% positive vote as people were on its side.

Referring to TDP leader N. Lokesh burning the copies of Disha Bill, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said he had no concern for women;s safety.

“Though it has not yet become a law, the Bill has boosted the confidence of women. Instead of providing suggestions, it is outrageous to hold back such a novel initiative,” he added.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India, a Central government institution, had lauded the State government’s proposal to establish a solar power project to supply free power to to farmers, he said.

“But the opposition party approached courts to stall the project,” he alleged.