Sajjala gives clean chit to Avinash Reddy in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

February 24, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Adviser to the State government alleges that the murder was committed as per the screenplay and direction of TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

Sambasiva Rao M.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu was behind the murder of former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, alleges Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (Public Affairs).

“The murder had been committed as per Mr. Naidu’s screenplay and direction,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said while addressing the media at the Chief Minister’s camp office at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Friday.

Rebutting the criticism of Mr. Naidu, he said Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy had no role in the murder as was being propagated by the TDP.

Mr. Naidu was the Chief Minister then, and if the findings of the Special Investigation Team were revealed, the truth would come out, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Brushing aside the allegations levelled by Mr. Naidu against Mr. Avinash Reddy and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said it was the TDP that was influencing the CBI.

He further alleged that the TDP was pointing the finger of blame at the Chief Minister’s wife and others only to divert the attention of the people. Further, the baseless allegations were been reported prominently by the media houses friendly to the TDP, he said.

