Sajjala dragged Rashtrapati Bhavan into political quagmire through his comments: Purandeswari

August 31, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The BJP leader said she would not delve further into the YSRCP leaders’ utterances as they were intended to derive political mileage

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of BJP Andhra Pradesh president Daggubati Purandeswari | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said government advisor and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy dragged Rashtrapati Bhavan into political quagmire and lowered the stature of President of India by making objectionable comments with regard to the NTR commemorative coin release function. 

“It was a family event where we all gathered to pay respects to my father. He was a great leader whose reputation can’t be tarnished,” she said. 

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of a workshop organised by the BJP for the members of its IT and social media wings here on Thursday, Ms. Purandeswari said she would not delve further into the YSRCP leaders’ utterances as they were clearly intended to derive political mileage.

She exhorted the party cadres to highlight what the Modi government had done in the last nine-and-a-half years and the party’s unwavering  commitment to the development of Andhra Pradesh through social media which was an effective way to reach out to the masses. 

Reacting to criticism that the reduction of the price of domestic LPG cylinders by ₹200 was aimed at garnering votes in the 2024 elections, Ms. Purandeswari said if the opposition parties were against the decision, they should say it openly so that the previous high price would be left untouched. 

BJP State media in-charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam, Mahila Morcha president Nirmala Kishore and party’s social media incharges Puneet Agarwal (Delhi) and Keshav Kant (AP) and IT wing chief M. Siva and others were present.

