Sajjala dares BJP to prove corruption charges against YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh

June 14, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - GUNTUR

Taking strong exception to the recent criticisms made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has dared the saffron party to prove the corruption charges against his party government.

“If there is corruption in the State government, then prove it. Establish the truth. Provide the evidence. How could you (BJP leaders) blame the State government when everything is transparent and the benefits of welfare schemes are being disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT),” said the Adviser to the Government (Public Affairs) while addressing the media at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli on June 14 (Wednesday).

“It seems the BJP leaders were reading the same script given to them by someone against the YSRCP government,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy observed that all the Ministers of the Central government were appreciating the good governance by the YSRCP government in the last four years. “Contrary to it, Mr. Amit Shah and Mr. Nadda launched baseless criticisms against the YSRCP government. Such baseless allegations of corruption are of no use,” he added.

Referring to the devolutions made to the State government by the Centre, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, “The citizens from Andhra Pradesh are paying taxes which are being collected by the Central government. In return, they are going the rightful share ti the State.”

Dig at Pawan Kalyan

In response to the ‘Varahi Yatra’ of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, Mr. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the campaign was designed as per the directions of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan says that he would not allow a split of the anti-incumbency votes in the State in 2024 elections. He is opposing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. By supporting Mr. Naidu, he is doing an injustice to the people who trust and follow him. His campaign seems to be a film shoot and his statements appear to be movie dialogues. He does not have any particular goal in politics,” he said.