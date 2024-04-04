ADVERTISEMENT

Sajjala blames TDP and JSP for delay in distribution of pensions in Andhra Pradesh

April 04, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSRCP doesn’t want to manipulate the volunteer system as it always believes in the people and their blessings, says the YSRCP State general secretary

G.V.R. Subba Rao

YSRCP State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy | Photo Credit: File photo

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) State general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on April 4 (Thursday) took a dig at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) over the problems being faced by the pensioners in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the TDP and the JSP were responsible for the “precarious condition” prevailing in the State.

The TDP-JSP complained to the ECI on the volunteer system through Citizens for Democracy secretary Nimmagdda Ramesh. The pensioners are facing problems for the vested interests of the opposition parties. TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP president Pawan Kalyan are now suggesting that the pensions be distributed through the secretariat staff, a system they have been criticising, he said.

“Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan always claim that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to generate employment. With the volunteer system being barred from pension distribution, the existence of 1.30 lakh secretariat employees has come to their mind. As the opposition to the TDP-JSP combine is growing, they are resorting to such conspiracies,” he said, adding that “none can finish the volunteer system in the State”.

“The YSRCP doesn’t want to manipulate the volunteer systems as it always believes in the people and their blessings. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is seeking votes on welfare plank,” he said.   

Referring to the complaint against the civil servants lodged with the Election Commission of India (ECI) by BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy termed it as a move to “demoralise the officers”.

“Mr. Purandeswari and Mr. Naidu can complain against the lapses to the notice of the ECI. But, they should not demoralise the entire system,” he added.

