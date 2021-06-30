Sajjala blames Naidu for delay in Polavaram project

Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat at the Polavaram project site on Wednesday.

POLAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)

30 June 2021 23:52 IST

‘We’ll appeal to Centre to include in R&R package those who attained 18 years after cut-off date’

Adviser (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday blamed TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the “inordinate delay” in the completion of the Polavaram irrigation project and in settling the R&R package for the affected families in East and West Godavari districts.

An 11-member government team, comprising Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy, eight other Whips and Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, inspected the ongoing works at the project in West Godavari district and took stock of its status.

Addressing newsmen at the project site later, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, “It is joyous moment for the YSRCP as the construction of the project, which had begun during the term of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, is being completed by his son and Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.”

On the challenges of the R&R component, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said, “There is a delay in settling the package due to various financial constraints. However, the State government will not neglect the component, or run away from the challenge.”

“The State government will appeal to the Centre to offer the package even to those who attained 18 years after the cut-off. The issue will be discussed with the Chief Minister,” he said.

“As on date, at least 2,000 applications seeking compensation have been received from the youth who attained 18 years after the cut-off date,” said O. Anand, Special Commissioner (Polavaram project R&R).

During a review meeting with the engineers, Polavaram Project Chief Engineer B. Sudhakar Babu told the team that 76.64% of the project construction work had been completed. “However, the progress on the land acquisition and R&R fronts is barely 20.19%,” he said.

“At a height of 41.2 metres of the cofferdam, 115 habitations will have to be rehabilitated. But only 25 habitations have been rehabilitated by June-end,” he added.

The government team was tasked with submitting a report to the Chief Minister on the project status and issues associated with it in order to prepare an action plan for its completion as per schedule.