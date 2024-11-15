 />
Sajjala Bhargav Reddy booked, yet again in Kadapa

With this, the number of cases filed against Bhargav Reddy for alleged defamatory posts on social media touches 20

Updated - November 15, 2024 03:47 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP social media in-charge Sajjala Bhargav Reddy was booked in one more case under SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act in Kadapa district on Thursday.

Vakamalla Venkatadri, a resident of Siddavatam mandal, lodged a complaint against Mr. Bhargav, his accomplices Varra Ravindra Reddy and Arjun Reddy, accusing the three of hurling abuses by mentioning his caste name, when he demanded an explanation from them for their derogatory posts against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister for Education Nara Lokesh.

The Siddavatam police registered a case under the Act, besides the IT Act, as it involved a social media post. It may be recalled that Hari of Simhadripuram in Pulivendula constituency had filed a similar complaint against the trio, based on which a case was registered.

With this, the number of cases filed against Mr. Bhargav Reddy for alleged defamatory posts on social media touched 20, according to the district police. A lookout notice has also been issued against him.

Published - November 15, 2024 03:45 pm IST

