Sajjala all praise for policemen

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (public affairs) to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday lauded the services of the police personnel during this lockdown period. Mr. Reddy was here to give away sanitisers, masks, and water bottles to the police personnel in Guntur Urban Police District limits at a programme organised by the Spoorthi Foundation and the YSR Congress Party.

Mr. Sajjala said: “The outbreak of COVID-19 is shaking the world, but a series of measures being taken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ensured the State is able to contain the spread of the virus.”

Pat for Spoorthi

Mr. Sajjala also said that it was laudable that the Guntur-based Spoorthi Foundation, headed by party leader Lella Appireddy, has been involved in supporting the policemen, who have been doing a tremendous job in manning the streets.

Inspector-General of Police, Guntur, J. Prabhakara Rao said that more than 5,000 policemen were being involved in enforcing the lockdown across the district. The masks, sanitisers, water and food sachets would go a long way in keeping the police protected from infections.

Former MP Modugula Venugopala Reddy, Guntur West MLA Maddali Giridhar, Mr. Appireddy and others were present.