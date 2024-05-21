GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Saint poetess Tarigonda Vengamamba’s remembered on 294th birth anniversary

Literary sessions have been organised to revive, record and popularise Vengamamba’s works, says a TTD official

Published - May 21, 2024 07:39 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Employees Training Academy director Bhuman paying tributes at the statue of ‘Matrusri’ Tarigonda Vengamamba, in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The 294th birth anniversary of ‘Matrusri’ Tarigonda Vengamamba, the saint poetess who authored several compositions hailing the glory of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara, was remembered in a literary session on Tuesday.

Sri Venkateswara Employees Training Academy (SVETA) director Bhuman garlanded the life-size statue of Vengamamba and offered tributes to her.

Speaking after inaugurating the literary session, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer (Health & Education) M. Goutami said that the organisation had set up the ‘Tarigonda Vengamamba’ project to revive, record and popularise her literary works. “Even today, ‘Muthyala Harathi’ is offered to Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala during ‘Ekanta Seva’ in memory of Vengamamba,” she said.

Sri Krishna Devaraya University former vice-chancellor P. Kusuma Kumari exalted Vengamamba as a symbol of women empowerment, recalling how she had fought against the social evils of her time. She urged the TTD to platform many more compositions penned by her.

SVBC Chairman and scholar Saikrishna Yachendra spoke on ‘Vengamamba Jeevana Ganam’, Lokeswari of Prachina Visishta Adhyayana Kendram, Nellore, delivered a lecture on ‘Vengamamba Sahityam Pratyekata’. Annamacharya project director Akella Vibhishana Sharma also spoke.

