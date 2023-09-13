HamberMenu
Saint poet Annamacharya was a crusader against caste barriers, says TTD Chairman

Book titled ‘Sri Venkatesa Padamulu’ released in Tirupati

September 13, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy, along with other dignitaries, releasing a book titled ‘Sri Venkatesa Padamulu’ in Tirupati on Wednesday.

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy, along with other dignitaries, releasing a book titled ‘Sri Venkatesa Padamulu’ in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Saint poet Tallapaka Annamacharya was instrumental in popularising the Hindu Dharma by launching a crusade against the caste barriers almost six centuries ago, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy has said.

Speaking after releasing a book titled ‘Sri Venkatesa Padamulu’ published jointly by the TTD’s Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishat (HDPP) and Hyderabad-based Shanta Vasantha Trust here on September 13 (Wednesday), he recalled the struggle undertaken by Annamayya to eradicate various forms of social injustice and the efforts to reach out to the marginalised sections of the society.

“It is in recognition of his efforts to bridge the gap between the mainstream Dharma and the masses that his 108-foot-tall statue was installed at his native village Tallapaka, marking his 600th birth anniversary observed over a decade ago,” he said.

Considering the book as a ‘source of inspiration’, he said the TTD would reprint 25,000 copies and distribute them to students. While appreciating social entrepreneur and biotechnologist K.I. Varaprasad Reddy for volunteering to bring out the compilation on Annamacharya, Mr. Karunakar Reddy felicitated book reviewer Veturi Ananda Murthy, SVBC Chairman Sai Krishna Yachendra and TTD Asthana Vidwan G. Balakrishna Prasad with gold bracelets, on behalf of Dr. Varaprasad Reddy.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that the TTD had published 1,000 Sankeertans with commentary and chalked out an action plan to complete the rest. TTD Joint Executive Officer S. Bhargavi and Annamacharya Project Director A. Vibhishana Sharma took part in the programme.

