Sainik School entrance test

The process of admitting cadets into Class VI (boys and girls) and Class IX (boys) for the ensuing academic year began at the Sainik School, Kalikiri in Chittoor district.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2021 on January 10. The last date for applying for the test is November 19 and admit cards will be released on December 23, said the Officiating Principal Lt. Col. S.K. Mahapatro. Registration for the nationwide test has already commenced and the candidates could visit the official website http://aissee/nta.nic.in for complete details.

Ten cadets from the school have successfully cleared the Union Public Service Commission NDA and INA 2020 written test and are waiting for the interview call from the Service Selection Board (SSB). The school has qualified staff, experienced defence service officers and state of the art facilities to train cadets to become officers in the armed forces and other elite services, Mr. Mahapatro added.