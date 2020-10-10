Sainath emerges State topper in EAMCET

He secured All India Rank 173 in JEE (Advanced) and is sure of getting seat in IIT-Mumbai

V. Sainath, who hails from Srikakulam district but resides in Visakhapatnam, bagged the first rank in the APEAMCET, the results of which were released on Saturday.

A student of Sri Chaitanya Junior College at Asilametta in the city, Mr. Sainath says: “I had expected to be in the top 20, but becoming the State topper has come in as a pleasant surprise for me. My ambition is to pursue computer science engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai.”

He had bagged All India Rank 104 in JEE Mains. Of the 12 lakh students who attended the test, two lakh had qualified to take the JEE (Advanced) examination. He had secured All India Rank 173 from among the 40,000 students who appeared for the JEE (Advanced) examination in the general category and 17th rank among the OBC category students. He is sure of getting a seat in IIT, Mumbai.

Apart from studies, Sainath loves playing and watching cricket. “After joining college, I did not have time for other activities,” he says.

His father V. Ramesh is an orthopaedic surgeon and mother R. Padmaja an ENT surgeon, and his sister is a student Class 7.

“We left our practice and shifted to Vizag for Sainath’s studies. He has always been good in mathematics. He secured 158/160 marks in APEAMCET. Whatever was taught at college was more than sufficient for him as he used to return home late, finish his dinner and go to sleep,” says Dr. Ramesh.