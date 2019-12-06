Sailing camp for NCC cadets from today

A sea sailing expedition named ‘Sagar Sahas’ conducted by 8 Andhra Naval Unit NCC of NCC Group, Kakinada under the aegis of NCC Directorate (A.P. & Telangana) will get under way at the Naval Base on December 6.

The expedition forms an important part of the training of naval cadets, officials said. The expedition team, comprising 60 senior division cadets including 20 girls and 15 Naval personnel and two naval officers headed by Commander K. Shaik Bhanu, Commanding Officer, 8 Andhra Naval Unit NCC, will undertake the expedition from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada via Bheemunipatnam and back over a period of 10 days.

Arduous journey

The team will cover a distance of approximately 400 km in three 27-feet whaler boats with scheduled night halts. The night halts are strategically planned to allow rest and recuperation for the young sailing crew, maintenance of boats and replenishment of supplies and turnaround of crew.

Test of resolve

Ocean sailing requires a steely resolve, fitness and mental strength to face the fury of nature with accurate planning, meticulous training and precise execution. The experience would come in handy for the cadets to face many other equally difficult and demanding challenges in life.

In order to prepare the cadets to face the rigours at sea, a sail training camp is underway at Dona Paula since November 26, where the cadets are being imparted training on rigging, boat pulling and sailing including handling of contingencies at sea.

The cadets will also be imparted training on various aspects of seamanship, drill, signalling and communication.