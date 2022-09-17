Sailajanath wants Assembly resolution to shift A.P. High Court to Rayalaeema

Make discussions in House meaningful by taking up people’s issues, he says

Ramesh Susarla KURNOOL
September 17, 2022 20:10 IST

APCC president S. Sailajanath addressing the media in Kurnool on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president S. Sailajanath has asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to make the discussions in the Legislative Assembly meaningful by taking up people’s issues / problems.

Addressing the media in Kurnool on Saturday, Mr. Sailajanath demanded that the State government make a resolution in the Assembly to shift the Andhra Pradesh High Court to Rayalaseema and send the recommendation to the A.P. High Court and the Union government for further action through a Presidential Order.

“When you cannot manage a single capital, why should you construct three capitals,” he questioned.

The Assembly must discuss issues related to farmers’ suicide, agrarian crisis due to loss of crops, and inundation of several villages due to flood in the Godavari, but the Chief Minister did not touch any of these issue, Mr. Sailajanath said.

“A Chief Minister who borrowed ₹8 lakh crore, which is three times the previous Chief Ministers had together borrowed, gives a sermon on the economy and prudent handling of State finances, which is a joke,” the Congress leader said.

Alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to wipe out the pre-Independence memories by constructing new parliament house, he opined this was part of the BJP’s efforts to change the Statute.

“The new Parliament building should be named after B.R. Ambedkar and the State Assembly must make a resolution to that effect,” he added.

